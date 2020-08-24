DANVILLE
Arena board meets
The regular meeting of the board of director of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St. Call 431-2424 to confirm your attendance.
Meetings canceled
The following committee meetings for the Vermilion County Board have been canceled: today, Judicial & Rules, and Thursday, Executive/Legislation.
Lions to meet
The Danville Lions Club will meet at Habitat for Humanity’s Restore at noon Thursday. The Lions will be given a tour of the store.
GEORGETOWN
Meetings set
The Georgetown City Council’s Personnel Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday and also Thursday at City Hall, 208 S. Walnut St.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
Road work starts
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a chip seal preservation project began Monday on U.S. Route 41 at the intersection with Indiana Routes 55 to 63.
If driving through the chip seal work zone, drivers should take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent stone chips from damaging windshields or paint.
Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway clear of loose stone, apply a fog seal surface coat and paint pavement markings.
