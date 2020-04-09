DANVILLE
Ring church bells
An area resident is asking churches across the area and the nation to ring bells on Easter Sunday.
Gayle Jochim suggests churches ring their bells at 8 a.m. Sunday for 3 minutes. (The time refers to your local time.) People also may stand in their yards with hand bells.
The idea is to unite regular church attendees and send a signal that the Resurrection story cannot be silenced.
Dog park closed
Fetch Dog Park is closed until further notice due to the pandemic.
Public Works canceled
The Public Works Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
No NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees meeting set for Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID-19. Members will be notified when regular monthly meetings resume.
ROSSVILLE
Meetings canceled
The April 14 meeting of South Ross Township and monthly meetings have been canceled.
WESTVILLE
Wave to Bunny
The Rev. Timothy Sauppé and the Easter Bunny will wave at passing cars from 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday in front of St. Mary's Catholic Church, 231 S. State St.
The church also has moved its Easter display outdoors.
