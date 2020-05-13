TILTON
Food delivery set
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families struggling with food insecurity. The drive-through distribution will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1803 Georgetown Road (across from Casey’s). All Vermilion County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome. Anyone planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact.
All eligible residents of Vermilion County who are in need of food are welcome to attend the food distribution. To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $4,367 per month for a family of four.
Updates regarding EIF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including future food distributions, can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org/news/.
Dedication postponed
The Middle Fork Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and the Vermilion County Conservation District announce that dedication of the trail in honor of Marilyn F. Campbell, set for May 30, will be rescheduled.
