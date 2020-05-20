DANVILLE
Food bank meeting
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will have a townhallfrom102 p.m. Friday, May 29. A team of panelists will discuss summer hunger in Vermilion County.
RSVP by 5 p.m. May 28 at: www.eifoodbank.org/vermiliontownhall.html
Graduation program
Danville Area Community College will confer degrees and certificates during virtual commencement exercises broadcast via YouTube at 7 p.m. Friday at https://tinyurl.com/DACCgrad and repeated on WBUI-TV Channel 23 at 11 a.m. Saturday . The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel for viewing after the premier.
More than 400 graduates, earning associate degrees and certificates during the fall 2019 or spring or summer 2020 semesters, submitted photos to participate in this year’s ceremony.
Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Health and Education Committee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled. Call the county board office at 554-6000 with questions or concerns.
Conservation resources
The Vermilion County Conservation District staff has been sharing resources, activities, photos, and more on its Facebook page. Videos of parks also being shared on both the Facebook page and YouTube. Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpAOMueusX1mKn0LkkTCpnQ or search for the district on YouTube.
The educational materials are being compiled into electronic newsletters for classroom teachers. Contact Lara Danzl at ldanzl@vccd.org for more information.
