DANVILLE
Clerk’s office closed
The Vermilion County Clerk’s Office will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for staff enrichment. For any questions, call 554-1900.
Yoga, wine offered
Yoga at The Fischer will be held Wednesdays, starting next week. Doors open at 5 p.m., and yoga starts at 5:15. Your registration fee includes yoga with a certified instructor and wine.
Steph Stephenson will lead you through a yoga routine suitable for all levels on the historic Fischer Theatre stage. Classes are from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Cost is $15 per class or $40 for all four sessions.
Registration is limited at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-yoga1. Yoga mats are available at class.
Weatherford to speak
Larry Weatherford will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday. The club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Band to perform
The Danville Municipal Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park.
This is the band’s final performance of the season.
Reunions canceled
• The Collom family reunion, set for Sunday at Ward Park, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The Thatcher-Johnson reunion, scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Westville Park, has been canceled.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Tuesday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto Jackpot:
Indiana lottery (Tuesday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball:
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.