DANVILLE
Board to meet
The Vermilion County Board’s technology committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Vermilion County Administration Building. The board will discuss the technology services budget and the GIS budget for 2020-21.
‘Patriot’ to air
The Fischer Theatre will show “The Patriot” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the historic theater in downtown Danville. For now, the theater can accommodate up to 50 patrons on the main floor, 50 in the mezzanine level and 50 in the balcony for certain events.
Reserve a seat at: https://www.signupgenius.com/…/9040848AEA92AA3F58-thepatriot. Seats are $10.
The movie is set in 1776 in colonial South Carolina, revolving around Benjamin Martin, a French-Indian war hero who is haunted by his past.
Peaches for sale
The Vermilion County Farm Bureau is taking orders for a half-bushel (25 pounds) box of stone-free peaches. Cost is $30 per box for Vermilion County Farm Bureau “M” or A-plus members, $32 for A members, or $37 for non-members.
The peaches will be delivered to Vermilion County mid-August.
Orders and payment are due July 31, and should be mailed to the Farm Bureau, 1905-C U.S. Route 150, Danville, IL 61832 or download an order form at www.vcfb.info. For more information, call 442-8713.
