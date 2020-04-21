DANVILLE
Crime Victims’ Week
Although this is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Vermilion County state’s attorney's office will not be out in the community bringing awareness, due to COVID-19 concerns.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy reminds everyone that the goal of the Victim Assistance Program is to support and aid victims of crime as they move through the criminal justice process.
GEORGETOWN
Food distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will have a drive-through distribution from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Fairgrounds. All Vermilion County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome. This distribution will replace the previously scheduled Foodmobile at the Georgetown Township Building. Anyone planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Clients are asked not to line up before 9 a.m.
Clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat before arrival.
To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $4,367 per month for a family of four.
Updates regarding future food distributions can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org/news/
