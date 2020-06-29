Board to meet
A special meeting of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will be held at noon today in the mayor’s conference room, Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, for the purpose of selecting a police officer for promotion to sergeant.
Food for students
Danville School District 118 will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch in grab-and-go bags from 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday at Danville High School. This will continue all summer for D118 families. Drive through on Jackson Street, and stay in the vehicle for no-contact delivery.
Yoga at Fischer
Yoga classes will be offered on Wednesdays in July at the Fischer Theatre.
Registration is limited. The classes will be 7-8 a.m. July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Cost: $15 per class or $50 for all five sessions.
Register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-yoga
Reading program
Hoopeston Public Library will offer a different kind of Summer Reading Program this year.
Beginning Wednesday, children from preschool through fifth grade can pick up a free Summer Fun Packet at the library. The bag will be filled with reading projects, science projects and other fun activities to complete at home as a family.
For more information, call the library at 283-6711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.