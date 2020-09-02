DANVILLE

Panel cancels

The Vermilion County Board’s Technology Committee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled. Call the county board office at 554-6000 with any questions or comments.

GED subsidy

Danville Area Community College’s Adult Education announced that while funds last the Illinois Community College Board is providing a subsidy so the GED test cost is one-third the normal cost. Typically, the test cost would be $120. For a limited time, the cost is $40.

To learn more, call Adult Education at 443-8784 or stop by the Adult Education program at DACC in Prairie Hall, Room 119.

High School Equivalency/GED test prep courses classes are always free and there are several options still available for the fall, beginning Sept. 14.

VEEDERSBURG, Ind.

School board meets

A special meeting of the Southeast Fountain School Corp. Board will be at 5:30 p.m. EDT today in the administration building to discuss personnel issues.

HOOPESTON

Library news

• Hoopeston Public Library will be closed Saturday and Monday for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

• New "Take & Make" free craft kits are available now at the library for adults and teens from sixth grade and up. This week's project is a macramé plant hanger. One kit per person. Pick up at the main desk.

