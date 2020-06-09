DANVILLE
Flag retirement
American Legion Post 210 will retire worn flags during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in the lower parking lot at the post, Jackson and Prospect. People may drop off American flags in a box in front of the post any time before Saturday morning. Between 3,000 and 4,000 flags have been collected.
The short ceremony will include an honor guard giving a 21-gun salute and a speaker talking about the importance of the flag.
Flag Day is Sunday, but the ceremony will be Saturday so families can enjoy time together.
Safety training
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Effective Safety Training — Old School vs New School. The virtual safety training will be conducted by Tom Grey via Zoom. Zoom login information will be provided prior to the training.
The program will be from 1-3 p.m. June 17. While Old School is ineffective, reactive and covers the bare minimum, New School is a proactive approach with a focus on employee accountability. Develop structured and motivated training based on the 5M Training Plan. Renovate your existing safety training plan with new ideas.
Cost is $99 per person. To reserve your virtual seat, email bwoodworth@dacc.edu or syates@dacc.edu.
