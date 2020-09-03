DANVILLE
Job fair set
Danville Area Community College’s Career & Employment Services will hold a Drive-Thru Job Fair from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday in DACC’s front parking lot.
Students, alumni, and community members are welcome to attend the free fair, and bring resumes. Walk ups are also welcome.
Employers at the Job Fair will include Watchfire Signs, McDonald’s, ThyssenKrupp, Sygma, and Autozone.
For more information, call Kellie at 443-8597, email kmcbride@dacc.edu or stop by the Career Service Center at Prairie Hall, Room 213.
County panel meets
The Vermilion County Board’s Transportation Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion, second floor.
The County Board meeting will start at 6 p.m.
No DAR meeting
The Governor Bradford Chapter of DAR has canceled its monthly meeting, which was set for Tuesday because its regular meeting locations are closed to the general public. A decision on the October meeting will be made later.
EMR training
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Emergency Medical Responder training from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 9-Nov. 4, Mondays and Wednesdays, at the DACC Bremer Conference Center.
Registration fee is $300 per person. For more information or to register, call 443-8777 or email cce@dacc.edu.
