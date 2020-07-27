DANVILLE
D118 to meet
Danville District 118 school board will hold a special meeting at 6 tonight at the Dr. David Fields Administrative Service Center, 110 E. Williams St.
This meeting will be closed to the public to discuss personnel and negotiations, but will include an opportunity for public comment. Any public comments should be emailed to d118publiccomments@danville118.org by 3:30 p.m. today. Public comments submitted via email will be announced before going into closed session.
Legion schedule
The American Legion Post 210 offers: Mondays, bingo at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, spaghetti and jackpot raffle at 8 p.m. and Dixie Flyer Band 6-8 p.m.; Wednesday, fried chicken meal, 5-7 p.m.; Thursday, pizza; Fridays, fish fry and burgers 5-7:30 p.m. This Saturday, the Jewell Lucas BBQ starts at 1p.m.
CATLIN
Book sale
The Catlin Public Library will have a used book sale from Aug. 1-31. Hardbacks and paperbacks, non-fiction, fiction, children’s books and DVDs are all available for purchase. Cost is a donation supporting special events. The library is not accepting donations of used books or DVDs.
Hours are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call 427-2550 or check the Facebook page.
