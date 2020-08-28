DANVILLE
Burger, blues tonight
American Legion Post 210 will have “Burgers, Brats, and Blues” from 4-9 p.m. today, with no cover charge. Alex Jenkins and the Bombers will perform outdoors; bring chairs.
Also: Mondays, bingo at 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Captains 3, 6-8 p.m., and Italian night, 5-7 p.m., and jackpot raffle drawing at 8 p.m.; Sept. 2, chicken bake, 5-7 p.m.; Thursday, pizza, 5-7 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 4, fish, shrimp, tenderloin, burgers, 5-7:30 p.m.
WESTVILLE
Library to show ‘Judy’
Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Westville Public Library, 233 S. State. Call 267-3170 to reserve your seat as the number of patrons must be limited.
HOOPESTON
Programs offered
Children and adults may join Janell Sechriest in a new private Hoopeston Public Library Facebook group, HPListen & Learn, for activities to do at home.
Parents must first “like” the Hoopeston Public Library page on Facebook, and then request to join the group. Programs for ages 2-6 will be posted beginning Sept. 8.
Craft kits to go along with each story will be available for pickup one week in advance, beginning Sept. 1.
