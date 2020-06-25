DANVILLE
DLO open house
DLO Musical Theatre is inviting people to visit Backstage, which will be the new space for box office, rehearsals, set construction and storage. The open house will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at 141 N. Walnut St. Entry will be limited to no more than 10 people at a time, and face coverings must be worn indoors.
Walk-up traffic will be accommodated; however, to set a time for a tour, go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d45a9ad23a5f49-dlomusical
Free concert
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals will give a free concert 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Park. The concert also will be broadcast on WITY 980 AM and 99.5 FM at 6:05 p.m. The Root Canals are giving the concert to entertain those who have been shut in due to the coronavirus.
The band encourages social distance and safety.
GEORGETOWN
Meetings tonight
A hearing on the use of funds for the 2020 Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements Project will be held at 6:45 p.m. tonight at City Hall, 208 S. Walnut St.
At 7 p.m., there will be a special meeting of the full city council.
The council will consider: a resolution to fund infrastructure improvements and ordinances regarding the wastewater improvements debt and public water improvements debt.
