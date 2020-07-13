County panel meets
The Vermilion County Board’s Public Safety Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
The following committee meetings for the board have been canceled:
Thursday, Health and Education; July 20, Property; and July 22, Transportation.
Pilot to speak
Delta pilot Steve Green will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Bible school set
Anchored Vacation Bible School has been set at Stringtown Church of God, 2380 S. Stringtown Road, for grades 3-6 this weekend.
Classes are 6:30-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; and a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For information, call the office at (765) 793-1110.
Panel to meet
The Police, Health & Safety Committee will meet at the Rossville Municipal Building, 120 E. Attica St., at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Agenda includes officer employment, compensation, discipline and performance.
Pork chop dinner
Sons of the American Legion with the Cayuga American Legion post will have a pork chop dinner from 4-7 p.m. EDT Saturday. Sides include mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans or corn, and drinks; desserts cost extra. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.