DANVILLE
K of C to serve fish
The Knights of Columbus will hold its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Fish, chicken, shrimp or combo dinners will be served curbside at the hall, 310 Bryan Ave.
Fish or chicken strips will be $8, with breaded shrimp $9. Cost for children younger than 12 is $4.
DATS sets meeting
The Danville Area Transportation Study technical committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a conference call. Public comments should be made in advance by emailing scole@cityofdanville.org or calling 431-2384.
Panel cancels meeting
The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners has canceled the regular meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. April 7 in the mayor’s conference room at 17 W. Main St.
KINGMAN, Ind.
Work to begin
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a patch and resurfacing project was expected to begin today, weather permitting. The contractor plans to begin on Indiana Route 234 from Kingman east to the Fountain/Montgomery County line. Work is scheduled to last through June 20.
Also, work will begin today on U.S. Route 231 from Indiana Route 32 in Crawfordsville to Route 234 and last through Aug. 6.
