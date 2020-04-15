DANVILLE
Industrial courses
Danville Area Community College Corporate & Community Education is coordinating Tooling-U, a 90-day all access license for online industrial manufacturing programs. More than 500 unique online classes and instructor-led presentations are offered, including electrical, mechanical, rigging, quality, department safety and more.
Explore course options at https://www.toolingu.com/classes. For more information, email syates@dacc.edu.
RIDGE FARM
Food distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing a truckload of food to area families struggling with food insecurity. The distribution will be held from10-11:30 a.m. May 2 at Ridge Farm Fire Department, 16 Woodyard Ave. All Vermilion County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
All eligible residents of Vermilion County who are in need of food and grocery products are welcome to attend the Foodmobile distribution. To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level, or approximately $3,793 per month for a family of four. Other area Foodmobile distributions can be found by visiting the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org and clicking “find help.”
ARMSTRONG
Board to meet
The Armstrong-Ellis School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, in the teacher’s lounge.
