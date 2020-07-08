DANVILLE
Rummage sale
The Danville Art League will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the league, 320 N. Franklin St.
The Art League has not been open to hold its usual Color Splash parties and children's classes. News about a plan to reopen will be announced soon.
For more information, call the Art League at 442-9264. It’s open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday.
Cancer program
OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center Bobette Hegeler Cancer Care Center’s new Survivor’s Saturday program will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Because of COVID-19, the first group meeting will be conducted virtually. The group will continue meeting regularly every three months on the second Saturday of the month.
This free program is free to the public. Once a person registers online, he or she will receive the virtual meeting information.
More information and registration information can be found at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/sacred-heart/calendar/event/4920/22262/, or by calling Judith Miles at (217) 497-4290.
POTOMAC
Legion serves food
The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428, 101 N. Grant, will have a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the post.
A buffet breakfast will be served 7-10 a.m. July 18 at the post.
