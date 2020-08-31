DANVILLE
Fire, police board
Due to lack of pressing business, the city’s Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ chairman has canceled the regular meeting scheduled for today. The next meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the mayor’s conference room unless a special meeting is needed before then.
Tax panel cancels
The Vermilion County Board’s Tax and Elections Committee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled. Call the county board office at 554-6000 with any questions or comments.
Teen projects
Danville Public Library is introducing make-it-yourself projects for teens, who will use a variety of tools to create projects. On Thursday, the teens will make Coffee Koozies.
The program will be 2-3:30 p.m. Thursdays in the first-floor meeting room. Face masks are required for patrons over age 2. Class size is limited. Registration required. Call 477-5226 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenMakers
Olin reunion canceled
A reunion for former employees and retirees of Olin/Fexel will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reunion normally is held the second Saturday in September. The group is making plans for next year.
POTOMAC
Breakfast served
The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428 will have a buffet breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Legion, 101 N. Grant.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
