DANVILLE
DATS to meet
The Danville Area Transportation Study committee will have a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Public comments should be made in advance by emailing scole@cityofdanville.org, by calling 431-2384, or on the website at http://www.dats-il.com/for-public--review.html
Housing meeting canceled
The Danville Housing Committee meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. today has been canceled. The committee is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 6.
K of C to serve fish
The Knights of Columbus will hold its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Fish, chicken, shrimp or combo dinners will be served curbside at the hall, 310 Bryan Ave.
Fish or chicken strips will be $8, with breaded shrimp $9. Cost for children younger than 12 is $4.
Meeting canceled
The regular monthly board meeting of the Vermilion County Conservation District at Kennekuk County Park has been canceled. It had been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 15.
CAYUGA, Ind.
Offices closed
Vermillion County government continues being closed to the public. Employees are working remotely or in the office practicing social distancing to take care of business. If you have questions, call (765) 492-5300.
The courthouse only will be closed Thursday for IT upgrades. All government offices will be closed Friday to observe Good Friday.
