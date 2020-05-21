DANVILLE
Goodwill donations
Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries’ donation centers will begin accepting drop-off donations at its remaining locations starting Wednesday. That includes the Danville location at 904 N. Gilbert.
All locations will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The buildings remain closed.
Donors can stop at donation doors, drop their donations on the ground by the door, then leave. There will be no interaction with attendants.
If possible, donors should pre-sort their donations before dropping them off by separating clothing, from housewares, from electronics.
A list of acceptable and unacceptable donations can be found on the Goodwill website at https://www.llgi.org/donate/.
Records to be destroyed
Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 special education records for students with the 1994 birth year are set for destruction in 2020. Requests for records from former students will be taken June 1 through June 5. After these dates, student records with birthdays that fall within the year 1994 will be destroyed.
All requests should be made through the Special Education Office at 444-1083.
HOOPESTON
Service dropped
Due to persons dumping hypodermic needles in drug disposal box at city hall, the police department is no longer accepting outdated prescriptions and other drugs.
