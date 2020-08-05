DANVILLE
COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 609 N. Bowman. People with no symptoms or no health insurance may participate.
Call 446-5502 to put your name on a list or email: pastor@greatershilohdanville.org
Drug collection
Prescription drug drop-offs may be made from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Danville Police Department, 2 South St.
Accepted medications include unwanted or expired prescriptions meds, ointments and patches; vitamins and pet meds. Restricted items include needles and illegal drugs.
Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot, and stay in their vehicles. There is no charge.
Library events
Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-Youtube
• Wee Wigglers story time is 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday for up age 5, with a caregiver. Face masks required for all patrons over 2 years. Call 477-5225 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-WeeWigglers
• Free Pilates sessions at 4 p.m. Fridays for 18 and over. Mat and face mask required. Registration required. Call 477-5223, ext. 121, or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-Pilates
• The DPL Writers' Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on Zoom. For ages 18 and over. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-WritersGroup
