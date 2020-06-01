DANVILLE
PromptCare hours
OSF HealthCare’s PromptCare has returned to its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Patients are encouraged to perform hand hygiene throughout their visit when touching commonly handled surfaces such as pens, elevator buttons and door handles. Hand sanitizer should be available, including at check-in desks and in wall-mounted dispensers in exam rooms.
OSF HealthCare requires anyone entering an OSF facility to wear a mask. Exceptions are made for those younger than 2 or those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.
Patients also are being directed to OSF MyChart; go to osfmychart.org.
Meeting canceled
The Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners has canceled its regular meeting, which had been set for 5 tonight. The next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 7.
County meets tonight
The Vermilion County Board meeting has been rescheduled to 6 tonight via Zoom.
Join at https://zoom.us/j/92854409278 (meeting ID 928 5440 9278) or dial (312) 626-6799. Next meeting will be July 14.
There will be a Transportation Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. That meeting can be reached at https://zoom.us/j/98171155350 (meeting ID is 981 7115 5350) or dial (312) 626-6799.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.