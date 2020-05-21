DANVILLE
GED classes set
Danville Area Community College’s Adult Education department is offering a free online High School Equivalency/GED preparation class. The class will be held online June 22-July 23.
The course is for students who are 16 years old or older and are in DACC’s district.
For more information or to register, call the Adult Education Department at 443-8782.
GEORGETOWN
Ceremony set
The American Legion Dornblaser Post 203 of Georgetown will have a shortened Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the veterans’ monument in Georgetown Cemetery.
The axuiliary will place wreaths and two ministers will speak. There also will be an honor guard and playing of Taps. No luncheon will be served afterward. Masks and distancing are recommended.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Wreath ceremonies
The Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288 will not host its annual services for the public Monday and the pancake breakfast.
Instead, members will visit six local cemeteries, honoring all fallen veterans and service members, and holding a brief wreath-laying ceremony, which will include a moment of silence, three volley salute and the playing of Taps. The cemetery schedule: Rose Hill, 10 a.m. EDT; Rockfield, 11 a.m.; Bonebrake, 11:30 a.m.; Cold Spring, noon; Osborn Prairie, 1 p.m. and Veedersburg War Memorial, 2 p.m.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Thu.)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (Mid):
Lucky Day (Eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Thu.)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.