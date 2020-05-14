DANVILLE
Meeting canceled
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall has been canceled.
If you have questions, call 431-2280.
Volunteers needed
Love INC (In the Name of Christ) is partnering with the United Way of Vermilion County and the Committee for Unmet Needs to help people struggling financially because of the COVID-19 situation.
Love INC is using its normal intake process and vetting all cases to ensure donations are going to someone who is struggling because their hours have been cut or they lost their job due to the social distancing guidelines.
The organization expects an increase in call volume and could use volunteers. Learn more at https://www.loveincvermilion.com/volunteer
COVINGTON, Ind.
Bridge work set
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that an upcoming project to place thin deck overlays on several bridges in Fountain County will begin on or after Monday.
The Indiana Route 55 bridge over the north fork of Coal Creek located just north of Wingate will have one lane closed during this work. Work is expected to last two weeks in this area, weather permitting.
Work is scheduled to last through the end of August. This contract also includes several bridges located around Fountain County.
