Warden Kim Larson of the Danville Correctional Center designated Chief Stationary Engineer Jonas Story as Employee of the Month for October 2020. Chief Story began his employment with Danville Correctional Center on November 28, 2011, as a Stationary Engineer and was promoted to Chief Stationary Engineer on March 16, 2020.
"Chief Story is always positive and handles each issue with professionalism. He leads his team by example and calmly addresses the small issues as well as the major problems. Chief Story is always prepared and is extremely knowledgeable, often finding solutions that are workable and within budget. He is very personable and works well with vendors and all departments within Danville Correctional Center," Larson said in a press release.
Since his promotion, Chief Story has undertaken numerous repairs and improvements for the betterment of the facility. Because of his leadership, commitment, professionalism, teamwork and versatility Chief Stationary Engineer Jonas Story has been selected as Employee of the Month for October 2020.
Beirl chosen as Star of the Month
Aaron Beirl has been chosen as Star of the Month for September at Liberty Estates.
Aaron works as both a Dietary Aide and Desk Clerk.
"Aaron is an excellent worker and truly takes pride in his job. The tenants and staff constantly compliment his work ethic. He always has a smile on his face and is willing to whatever is asked of him," Amy Thompson, Liberty Estates manager, said.
Aaron is a full-time student at DACC and resides in Hoopeston.
Emily Chappell graduates from Ohio University
Emily Chappell, of Danville, graduated with a Master of Arts from Ohio University.
More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico, and Great Britain.
OSF welcomes Dr. Zasada
OSF HealthCare is pleased to welcome Dr. Andrew Zasada to its growing list of primary care medical providers.
Dr. Zasada has spent the majority of his time as an emergency room physician in the Urbana/Danville area. He is looking to bring that experience to his patients.
Dr. Zasada attended Loyola University of Chicago where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He attended medical school at the Warsaw Academy of Medicine in Poland, a family practice internship at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago, and completed his residency at the Catholic Medical Center of Queens and Brooklyn, in New York, and University of Illinois College of Medicine here.
Dr. Zasada will begin practicing out of the OSF Medical Group - Primary Care at 1405 W. Park Street, Suite 206 in Urbana. He will then transfer to 501 N. Dunlap Avenue in Savoy when that location opens in early November.
Barickman honored as 'Friend of Agriculture'
The members of the Illinois Farm Bureau have chosen to once again recognize State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) for his support of the state’s family farms and the agriculture industry.
“Agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy, and our farms are the heart and soul of that industry,” Barickman said. “As someone who grew up on a multi-generation family farm, I understand the importance of making sure that state government makes sure that farmers have the tools they need to be successful.”
Every two years as the current General Assembly draws to a close, the Illinois Farm Bureau reviews the voting records of every member of the House and Senate and recognizes those who support their industry with the “Friend of Agriculture” award. Senator Barickman has received the award every cycle that he has been in office, including his time in both the House and Senate.
The honor is presented to the lawmakers by members of their local farm bureaus.
