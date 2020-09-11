DANVILLE
Ride canceled
The Sparky Songer Memorial Ride scheduled for Saturday at the Vermilion County War Museum has been canceled.
VVEDS meeting
The Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System board of control will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Regional Office of Education, 200 S. College. The board will hear updates on grants, COVID-19, College Express and the updated intergovernmental agreement.
Meetings canceled
The following committee meetings for the Vermilion County Board have been canceled:
Public Safety, which would have met Wednesday, and Health and Education, which would have met Thursday.
OAKWOOD
Board to meet
The Village of Oakwood board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Oakwood Park Pavilion, weather permitting. The agenda includes hearing updates from Doug Toole with the Vermilion County Health Department, revising the open burning ordinance, lighting for the flagpole at Veterans Park and sidewalks.
COVINGTON, Ind.
School board meets
The Covington Community School Corp. board of trustees will have its regular meeting Monday in the Elementary School conference room. A public hearing for the proposed 2021 operating budget will begin at 6:15 p.m. EDT. There also will be an executive session that night.
