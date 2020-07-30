DANVILLE
Board to meet
The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the lower level community room in City Hall, 17 W. Main.
Due to Covid 19, the Board is meeting to conduct essential business only.
The board is expected to appoint a probationary firefighter, with the swearing-in ceremony tentatively set for Aug. 26.
WESTVILLE
‘Beautiful Day’
Westville Public Library at 233 S. State St. will host Wednesday Afternoon at the Library at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
The library must limit the number of patrons due to social distancing requirements, so call the library at 267-3170 to reserve your seat.
COVINGTON, Ind.
U.S. 41 work
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces U.S. 41 will close north of I-74 at County Road 200 North on or after Monday. The contractor will replace a small structure over an unnamed tributary to Coal Creek. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October. The official detour follows I-74 to Indiana Route 25 to Route 55 and back to U.S. 41.
This project also includes a thin deck overlay three miles south of Route 234 on U.S. 41 over Middle Prong Green Creek scheduled to begin next month. Also, a small structure replacement on U.S. 41 over the West Prong of Green Creek in Parke County is under way.
