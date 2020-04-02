DANVILLE
Food distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing food to area families struggling with food insecurity. The drive-through distribution will be held from10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1803 Georgetown Road (across from Casey’s). All Vermilion County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic as a way to bring supplemental food to areas of chronic or extreme need. In compliance with CDC guidelines, clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact.
To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level, or approximately $3,970 per month for a family of four. Learn more at www.eifoodbank.org/news/.
DAR cancels meeting
The Governor Bradford Chapter of NSDAR has canceled its monthly chapter meeting on April 7.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Show postponed
Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the Beef House Dinner Theatre has rescheduled “Kirby & Clark: Classic Country Duets” to Sept. 24, 25, 26, 26 and 27. For more information, visit https://beefhouserolls.com/theatre
