DANVILLE
Temporary closure
The City of Danville announces the temporary closure of Customer Place between Jones Road and the south side of I-74 for maintenance on the bridge over Customer Place.
The closure will begin Tuesday and is anticipated to reopen July 13. Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose alternate routes. The event is tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
Toter warranties
The City of Danville Solid Waste Division informs residents that the original supplied solid waste toter containers have expired their warranty. Any container with a serial number beginning with “07” is no longer under warranty.
These broken or worn containers will no longer be replaced free of charge. New toters can be purchased through the city by calling Public Works at 431-2288. The cost of a new 95-gallon toter is $65. There is a 3 percent processing fee for debit and credit card purchases.
Meeting canceled
The June monthly meeting for the Governor Bradford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, set for Monday, has been canceled.
ARMSTRONG
Board to meet
The Armstrong-Ellis Consolidated District 61 board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the teachers’ lounge.
