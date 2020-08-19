DANVILLE
‘Caddyshack’ to air
The Fischer Theatre will present “Caddyshack,” its last outdoor movie for the year, on Saturday. Gates open at 8:30 and the film starts at 9 p.m.
The comedy will be shown on a huge screen in Palace Park. You may reserve an inflatable couch that fits three people for $30. Or bring your own blanket or lawn chair for $5 a head.
To reserve a seat, go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-outdoor2
HOOPESTON
Farmer’s market set
Holly Halliwell, a Christian pop singer, will perform from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the farmer’s market. The market is located outside at the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe, 112 E. Main St.
The market features farmers, artists and craftspeople from 5-8 p.m. Fridays.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Executive session
The Southeast Fountain School Corp. board of trustees will hold an executive session at 5 p.m. EDT Friday in the administration office to discuss employee work performance.
CATLIN
Book sale
The Catlin Public Library is having a used book sale through Aug. 31. Hardbacks and paperbacks, non-fiction, fiction, children’s books and DVDs are all available for a donation.
The library is not accepting donations of used books or DVDs at this time.
Call 427-2550 or check its Facebook page.
