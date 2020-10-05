DANVILLE
Lions to host annual Candy Day
The Danville Lions Club will be conducting their annual Candy Day fundraiser on October 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Lions will be at County Market North and County Market in Tilton.
Funds raised are used to help numerous local organizations as well as to fund the Lions Clubs assistance to those who are visually or hearing impaired and have financial need.
Public works building closed due to COVID
The City of Danville Public Works facility, 1155 E. Voorhees St., is closed to the public due to COVID-19.
This closure is effective immediately.
City officials expect the facility to reopen to the public at the beginning of business hours on Monday, Oct. 19. For any inquires, call 217-431-2288. City officials thank the public for their cooperation.
Lane closure begins next week on Logan
The City of Danville announces that road work in the 800 block of Logan Avenue will begin Monday, Oct. 12, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
During this time, the northbound lane of Logan Avenue from Clay to Woodbury streets will be closed to through traffic. All hospital entrances and exits will remain open. This work will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
The closure will affect motorists traveling north through the specified lane closure. Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
WESTVILLE
Library prepares for fall book sale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.