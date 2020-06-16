DANVILLE
Driver training
Danville Area Community College is offering CDL Driver Training. Training includes: 240-hour program; one-week online classroom training; and five weeks one-on-one in the truck. Join the six-week class anytime.
Payment options include credit card, check, money order, DACC payment plan, veterans’ grant, Vermilion County Works or financial aid. Cost is $3,630.
Contact Director Pete Powell for student qualifications and details at ppowell@dacc.edu or call 443-8565.
DHS grads honored
The official Danville High School graduation video can be accessed on both the DHS and Danville 118 websites and Facebook pages. Also, senior pictures will be displayed by Watchfire Signs on its LED billboard for the next week. Watchfire Signs is located at 1015 Maple St.; the LED billboard is north of the corner of Maple Street and Bahls Street.
Genealogy awards
The Illinois State Genealogy Society is seeking people for honors and awards.
Categories include: community service, special recognition, youth, distinguished service and Volkel Medal of Honor.
Learn more at https://ilgensoc.blogspot.com/2020/05/honor-your-local-genealogy-heroes-with.html. Deadline is July 1.
ATTICA, Ind.
Workshop set
A workshop of the Attica Consolidated School Corporation’s board of school trustees will begin at 5 p.m. EDT today and continue at 5 p.m. Thursday.
