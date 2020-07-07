DANVILLE
Energy program set
The Small Business Development Center at Danville Area Community College will offer a virtual “Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Programs” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Ameren Illinois offers incentives for all electric and gas customers who complete energy-efficient projects, and has resources to assist customers.
Once you register at https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/32878, you will receive a link to access the GoToMeeting room. Call 474-2028 or email: sbdc@dacc.edu for more information.
CAYUGA, Ind.
Breakfast served
The Cayuga American Legion will serve breakfast from 7-10 a.m. EDT Saturday. Menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuits and sausage gravy, orange juice and coffee.
Donations will be accepted.
WESTVILLE
Book sale set
The Westville Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 17.
Specials include: all Christian fiction books, cookbooks and music CDs are $1 a bag. VHS tapes and non-fiction books are $1 for two bags. Hardback and large softcover books are a quarter each.
Masks will be required and only five people at a time will be allowed into the building. The sale will be held in the building directly behind the library. Follow the sidewalk on the north side of the library.
