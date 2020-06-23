DANVILLE
Yoga at Fischer
Yoga classes will be offered on Wednesdays in July at the Fischer Theatre.
Registration fee includes yoga with a certified yoga instructor, coffee and a light breakfast. Steph Stephenson will lead you through a yoga routine suitable for all levels on the stage while listening to movie scores and musical soundtracks. Registration is limited. Yoga mats are available, but people may bring their own.
The classes will be 7-8 a.m. July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Cost: $15 per class or $50 for all five.
Register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-yoga
DLO open house
After 64 years, DLO Musical Theatre has a home of its own. People are invited to visit Backstage, which will be the new space for box office, rehearsals, set construction and storage. The open house will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 141 N. Walnut Street, behind the Fischer Theatre. Parking is in the city lot to the west of the building, across Walnut street.
Entry will be limited to no more than 10 people at a time, and face coverings must be worn indoors.
POTOMAC
The village will sponsor its annual town-wide yard sales from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Tuesday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto Jackpot:
Indiana lottery (Tuesday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball:
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.