DANVILLE
Wee Wigglers
The Danville Public Library will offer Wee Wigglers story times with songs, stories, and serious silliness for young book-lovers from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the first-floor meeting room.
It’s for children from birth up to age 5, with a caregiver. Face masks are required for all patrons over 2 years old. Class size is limited. Registration required. Call 477-5225 or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-WeeWigglers
Music replaces cars
The annual Corvettes for Education and Classic Car Show, normally on Labor Day weekend, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
In place of the show, the Kilborn Alley Blues Band will perform 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club, 106 Commercial St.
This is a social distancing outdoor event; people should bring lawn chairs.
Cover charge is $10 for individuals and $15 for couples.
All proceeds go to Loretta G. Randle Scholarship Committee Scholarship Fund. For information, call Lloyd Randle at 597-0593.
Road work under way
The City of Danville announces improvements to Harrison Street from Vermilion Street to just west of Walnut Street now until Oct. 30. Harrison Street will have a complete roadway closure from Vermilion Street to west of Walnut Street. The project will involve intermittent lane closures on Walnut Street at Harrison.
For information, call 431-2259.
