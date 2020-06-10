Healing event set
Rise Up Danville will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday on the outside grassy area at the Community of God Church, 535 S. Bowman Ave. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food will be available.
The event is designed to help the community heal through prayer and music, in light of racial tension and the pandemic. Speakers will share positive messages. T-shirts with the Rise Up Danville logo on front and back will be for sale.
Meeting canceled
Because of the coronavirus restrictions mandated by the governor, the Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall has been cancelled.
Hayrides canceled
The Vermilion County Conservation District has announced that the hayrides scheduled for July 4, Aug. 1 and Sept. 5 have been canceled.
An announcement regarding the hayride scheduled Oct. 3 will be sent at a later date.
GED class set
Danville Area Community College’s Adult Education department is offering a free online High School Equivalency/GED preparation class. The class will be held online June 22-July 23.
The course is for students 16 years or older who live in DACC’s district.
For more information or to register, call the Adult Education Department at 443-8782.
Illinois lottery (Wed.)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day:
Lucky Day:
Lotto jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Wed.)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball
Powerball:
Power Ball:
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.