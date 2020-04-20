Library contests
The Danville Public Library is running three contests for Danville patrons and residents. For complete details and to enter, visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org/contests
1) Book Spine Poetry Contest — Arrange books to create a poem, take a photo and share it with us on social media.
2) Danville’s Got Talent! — Show off your special skills.
3) Digital Library Bingo — Complete the Bingo card to win.
Danville residents can sign up for (or renew) a library card online at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/online-library-card-registration/
Ask your reference, genealogy, or archival questions at: https://forms.gle/4rMsCGCHpgX1DuNC9
Keep an eye on library news at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/newsletters/
Traffic signal work
Repairs on traffic signals at Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive began Monday, and weather permitting, are scheduled to be completed by May 1. During this time, the intersection will function as a four-way stop, with use of stop signs, as the traffic signals will not be operational.
This work will affect motorists traveling in every direction through the intersection.
Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.