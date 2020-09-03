DANVILLE
Golf outing set
The Knights of Columbus charity golf outing will be Saturday at Wolf Creek Golf Club. The four-person scramble will start at 10 a.m.; cost is $65 per person. Sponsor a hole for $75.
Food and prizes will be available immediately following golf.
Sign up at Wolf Creek or call Allen Rathgeber at (217) 304-8919.
Music replaces cars
The annual Corvettes for Education and Classic Car Show has been canceled.
Instead, Kilborn Alley Blues Band will perform from 6-10 p.m. Sunday at the Untouchables Motorcycle Club, 106 Commercial St.
Cover charge is $10 for individuals and $15 for couples. Bring lawn chairs and keep your distance.
All proceeds will support Loretta G. Randle Scholarship Fund.
For information, call Lloyd Randle at 597-0593.
HOOPESTON
Golf cart parade
An unofficial Labor Day Parade with golf carts will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lorraine Theatre and follow the normal parade route of the Sweetcorn Festival Parade.
Anyone who wants to participate or ask questions can go to the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/events/597661070920110.
If you participate and want to give out candy, someone needs to walk alongside the cart and hand out the candy. Carts must follow all traffic rules and make sure they’re properly licensed.
