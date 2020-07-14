DANVILLE
Sewer repairs set
Sewer and sidewalk repairs began today at Jackson Street and Winter Avenue, and are scheduled to be completed by Thursday. Winter between Jackson and Vermilion streets will be closed to through traffic. Travel through the intersections of Jackson and Winter, and Vermilion and Winter will be allowed.
This closure affects motorists traveling east and west through the above specified closure. Stay attentive to detour signage to navigate around this closure.
Residents living within the closure will have access to and from their properties from the west (Vermilion) side only.
Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. For more information, call 431-2395.
Housing panel meets
The Danville Housing Authority’s board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the MerChe Manor community room, 723 N. Oak St.
‘Abominable’ to air
The Fischer Theatre will show “Abominable” at 7 p.m. Thursday. For now, the theater can accommodate up to 50 patrons on the main floor, 50 in the mezzanine level and 50 in the balcony for certain events.
Reserve a seat at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-abominable. Seats are $10.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Board to meet
A regular meeting of the Southeast Fountain School Corp. will be at 6:30 p.m. EDT Thursday.
