DANVILLE

Meeting canceled

The Vermilion County Board’s Technology Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. Call the county board office at 554-6000 with any questions or comments.

DATS panels canceled

The DATS Technical and Policy Committee meetings set for Thursday have been canceled.

The regularly scheduled Policy Committee meeting on Aug. 13 is anticipated to be held via call-in. For information, call Sam Cole at 431-2384.

‘Grease’ to air

The Fischer Theatre will show films on a screen in Palace Park, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday with “Grease.” You can sit on an inflatable couch (seats three) for $30 or bring a lawn chair or blanket for $5 a head. Concessions and a bar will be set up. In case of rain, the movie will be shown indoors.

Go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-outdoor

Legion schedule

The American Legion Post 210 offers Salisbury steak with sides from 5-7 p.m. tonight. Other offerings this week: Thursday, burgers/fries/hot dogs from 5-7 p.m.; Fridays, fish fry and full menu, 5-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, pizza.

HOOPESTON

Crafts available

The Hoopeston Public Library has its second crafts project available —a coloring project with markers. It’s for adults and teens in grades 6-12.

Pick it up at the upstairs main desk. No phone reservations.

