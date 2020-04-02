DANVILLE
Rental fee deadline
The City of Danville rental registration process is ongoing. However, due to Covid-19, City Hall is closed to the public. Thus, the deadline to submit rental registration forms and fees is being extended. The city will advertise the new deadline once it has been set.
Citizens are encouraged to mail the registration forms and fees to the Legal Department, 17 W. Main St., Danville, IL 61832. Call 431-2296 with questions.
Meeting canceled
The regular monthly board meeting of the Vermilion County Conservation District at Kennekuk County Park has been canceled. It had been scheduled for April 15.
Christie accepts masks
Christie Clinic is now accepting donations of hand-made masks for non-clinical staff. Make masks following these directions online: https://youtu.be/ueWkAuY3k6Y and email christiec@christieclinic.com to coordinate pickup. Christie Clinic also is actively accepting donations of personal protective equipment.
No donations
Land of Lincoln Goodwill stores and donation centers are not accepting donations during the governor’s stay at home order. All Goodwill retail stores are closed. Goodwill is asking the public not to drop off donations outside the stores. For a list of acceptable and unacceptable donations, customers can refer to the Goodwill website at www.llgi.org
