DANVILLE
County proclamation
The Vermilion County Board has issued a proclamation of disaster based on the recent confirmation of COVID-19 positive tests in the county. To be prepared to address any disasters, it is necessary to make additional resources available in the county to ensure that the effects of COVID-19 are mitigated and minimized and that residents and visitors are safe, chairman Larry Baughn said.
The proclamation actives the county’s emergency operations plan and will help residents through its Emergency Management Agency and through coordination of federal, state, county and municipal resources and response activities.
The proclamation is effect for 30 days, unless extended by the county board.
OAKWOOD
No board meeting
For the safety of all due to COVID-19 there will be no April board meeting. If you have any questions, contact the Village Hall at 354-4255 or by email.
NEWPORT, Ind.
Work delayed
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the start date to paint the Henry Dana Washburn Memorial Bridge (State Road 163) over the Wabash River has been delayed to ensure access to the necessary streets and highways are available during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new start date will be announced later.
