Country Club Road to close for three days next week
The City of Danville has announced that starting Monday, Jan. 11, there will be a temporary closure of Country Club Drive from Old Ottawa Road. The temporary closure is for work associated with the Northwest Sanitary Sewer Service Area Reconstruction Project.
This closure will last approximately three days. During the closure, access to Old Ottawa Road will be via Denvale Drive.
Motorists should use caution around the work zone and follow detour signage.
DACC readies Leadership Boot Camp 2021
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Leadership Boot Camp 2021. Give your supervisors/managers the skills they need for success. Eight unique courses in a condensed leadership series led by Steve Welland from February-May 2021.
Seating is limited so enroll today! Employees attend a half day class every other Tuesday for four months from 8 a.m. to noon (CST) at the DACC Bremer Conference Center, Room 110.
Registration deadline is January 29, 2021.
Register early to reserve your seat! For more information or to register, call Brittany Woodworth at (217) 443-8779 or email bwoodworth@dacc.edu
