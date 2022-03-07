Nominations open for AMBUCS award
The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS is accepting nominations for its 89th annual First Citizen Award.
The award is given to a Danville Area man or woman who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community through a single or multiple projects, personally or professionally. The most recent recipients have included Lori Lyons, Fred Faulstich, Mary Thompson, Rose Gates and Wendy Lambert.
AMBUCS is a national charitable club dedicated to inspiring mobility for people with disabilities. AMBUCS local projects include a summer camp, Christmas breakfast, baseball league for children with disabilities, dances for adults with disabilities, as well as providing more than $10,000 in scholarships for students studying in the physical therapy and special education fields.
AMBUCS has partnered with the city to build and update AMBUCS Playground for Everyone in Winter Park, AMBUCS Independence Playground in Lincoln Park and AMBUCS Sprayground for Everyone at the Danville Municipal Pool at Garfield Park.
Mail nominations to: AMBUCS First Citizen, c/o Natalya Bourn, P.O. Box 1095, Danville, IL 61834, or email to msnssb14@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is April 1.
Lions to hear about market
Susan Franklin will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
Franklin will discuss the upcoming farmers market.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St. in Danville.
Preservation group cancels meeting
The regularly scheduled meeting of Danville’s Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday has been canceled due to lack of voting items.
The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.
If you have questions or concerns, call Logan Cronk at 217-431-2286.
