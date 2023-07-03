Taps on Tuesday to honor veterans
The July 4th Taps on Tuesday will feature four patriotic poems/readings prior to the sounding of Taps to honor veterans.
The program will take place at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 North Vermilion in Danville, and is presented by the Museum in cooperation with the Ward Hill Lamon Civil War Roundtable.
Fireworks at lake postponed until July 15
The Danville Boat Club’s fireworks event, Thunder over Lake Vermilion, has been postponed to Saturday, July 15.
Airport board to meet on Wednesday
The Vermilion Regional Airport Board of Commissioners will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday, July 5, at 2 p.m. in the Midwest Aero FBO conference room, 22633 N. Bowman Ave., Danville.
On the agenda is board discussion related to emergency pavement repair.
City Council meets Wednesday
The Danville City Council meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, lower level in the council chambers.
Included on the agenda with reports from the mayor and various council committees will be a resolution authorizing a contract extension for license plate readers, trade-sale-disposal of unused police vehicles, and the allowance of chickens in the city.
Reading program will feature rescue dog ‘Norman’
A Special program, titled “Reading with Norman,” will be presented at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Hoopeston Public Library.
According to a library press release, kids and adults are invited to meet Norman, a rescue dog, and his “mom” Julie Cundiff. Norman was rescued from the Hoopeston Animal Shelter and Julie recently wrote a children’s book to share his story.
Representatives from the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team will also be on hand to share about their work and introduce some adoptable friends.
Library closed on July 4 holiday
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
The library will be open regular hours on Monday, July 3.
