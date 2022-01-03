Public library services reduced
Danville Public Library is suspending building access to the public for browsing and programming due to the current COVID-19 surge.
The suspension of access began on Monday.
Library officials say patrons may continue to reserve items for curbside pickup. Interlibrary loan craft kits will continue to be available. Items may be returned to the outside book drops. A temporary computer lab will be accessible in the first floor meeting room along with copy, print and FAX services.
Curbside pickup and computer lab hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m-3 p.m. Curbside patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles, unlock their trunks and call 217-477-5227 when they arrive. Library staff will place the items in their trunks. All patrons utilizing the computer lab will be required to wear a mask. Equipment will be sanitized between uses.
Patrons who cannot visit the lobrary during curbside hours are encouraged to utilize the contactless home delivery option by calling 217-477-5227. WiFi is available 24/7 from the parking lot.
Officials say the staff will continue to evaluate services and adjust offerings as needed as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
‘LeVar Burton’ program still on
The scheduled program “An Evening with LeVar Burton” on Thursday will go on as schedule despite the reduction of services at the Danville Public Library.
The program will on over Zoom. There will not be an in-person watch party at the library.
Patrons are encouraged to register for the event by visiting the library website, danvillepubiclibrary.org/event.
College hockey at arena Saturday
The University of Illinois will play Lindenwood University on Saturday at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.
The hockey game will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under.
Tickets can be purchased at the Palmer Arena website or at the arena box office.
