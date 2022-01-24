County cancels committee meeting
The Vermilion County Judicial and Rules Committee meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.
Contact the County Board office at 217-554-6000 with any questions.
Lions to hear from market manager
Susan Franklin, manager of the Danville Farmers Market, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main Street.
New firefighters to be sworn in
On Wednesday at 9 a.m., Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will have conduct a swearing-in ceremony for three probationary firefighters — Lane Bennett, Cody Burton and Weston Busick. The ceremony will take place in the City Council chambers in the lower level of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main Street.
Due to the current virus, people in city hall are still maintaining social distances. Visitors are asked to wear masks and try and keep the number of family and relatives attending the ceremony to 10.
Taizé Prayer Service Feb. 8
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, will have a Taize prayer service in-person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings from 7-8 p.m., Eastern time, on Tuesday, February 8.
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hour-long service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection.
For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
