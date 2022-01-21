Community Briefs
DANVILLE
Rail work closes Poland Road
The City of Danville has announced that CSX Transportation has requested the full roadway closure of Poland Road at the intersection of the CSX Railroad overpass located between the 100 and 200 blocks of Poland Road.
The full roadway closure will began Friday for inspection and maintenance of the overpass and is anticipated to last one week. This closure will affect motorists traveling in both directions on Poland Road with traffic closure and detour signage in place. Officials ask motorists to choose an alternate route. This closure and related work are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Sam Cole, City Engineer at 217-431-2384
Rehearsals begin for spring concert
The Vermilion Festival Chorus will begin rehearsals for the its spring concert “Look at the World” on Monday at 7 p.m. at St. James Methodist Church.
All voice parts are welcome and needed. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 3 p.m. at St. James.
Singers are asked to come early to pick up music. Questions can be addressed through the chorus Facebook page, or by emailing Director David Schroeder at bandguy59@comcast.net.
DACC board to conduct workshop
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will conduct a workshop for board members today at 9 a.m. in the Bremer Conference Center, Room 110.
Strategic and financial planning will be major parts of the agenda.
Comments sought by Lakeview
Lakeview College of Nursing is seeking comments regarding the program's qualifications for accreditation in preparation for its periodic evaluation by its regional accrediting agency.
The college of nursing will host a visit on Feb. 28 and March 1 with a team representing the Higher Learning Commission.
The public is invited to submit comments regarding Lakeview College of Nursing to the following: Third-Party Comment on Lakeview College of Nursing, Higher Learning Commission, 30 S. LaSalle St., Suite 7 — 500, Chicago IL 60604-1411, or through online submission at: https://www.hlcommission.org/Student-Resources/third-party-comment.html.
Comments will be due no later than Jan. 28.
ROSSVILLE
ARPA funds on committee agenda
The Village of Rossville's Finance & Purchasing Committee will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Rossville Municipal building, 120 E. Attica St.
Among items to be discussed is the use of American Rescue Plan funds.
