Auto club meets Thursday
Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold its annual Valentines Day meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Vermilion Heights Christian Church.
Please bring your own table service. Members may bring a dish of dessert.
Public transit free this week
Danville Mass Transit resumed regular service on Saturday after being shut down during the winter storm last week.
This week through Saturday, all DMT buses will be free of charge. This includes all routes.
Officials said they appreciated everyone’s patience as they worked through issues related to winter storm.
Leadership alumni invited to event
Leadership Tomorrow, a service of Vermilion Advantage, will conduct an alumni reunion on Tuesday, March 15, at the Danville Country Club.
The event will be from 5-8 p.m.
Graduate’s of Vermilion Advantage’s Leadership Tomorrow program are invited to the event to learn about how the program is being restructured.
Contact Nicole Van Hyfte at Vermilion Advantage to RSVP, nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
Community education spring classes
Danville Area Community College’s Community Education department is offering several classes and trips. For a complete listing of classes with course description visit www.dacc.edu/cce.
Classes are offered in computer, internet and smart phone, photography, art and hobbies, cooking, Lunch and Learns, day trips, Boomers and Seniors, professional development, personal enrichment, career training and staying active.
To register or for more information call 217-554-1667 or email commed@dacc.edu. The Community Education Office is located on the DACC Campus in the Bremer Conference Center, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
School board to meet Thursday
The Southeast Fountain County School Corp. board of trustees will conduct a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at its administrative building on U.S. 136 in Veedersburg.
A work session will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
